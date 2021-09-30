Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Tempur Sealy International worth $91,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.