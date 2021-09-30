Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $945.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.17 million and the highest is $979.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $147.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.