Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 49,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,029. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

