Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $785.15. 637,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,795,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.54, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

