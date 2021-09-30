The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.