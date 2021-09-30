The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKEAY. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.