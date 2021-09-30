The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 109.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 149.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 191.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 593,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 389,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

