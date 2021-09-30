The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BNKR opened at GBX 111.67 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.93.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

