The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.07. 141,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,086,313. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

