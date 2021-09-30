The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.42.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

