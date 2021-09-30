The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 58.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

