The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.64. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

