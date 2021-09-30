The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $263,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 475.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

