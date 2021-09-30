The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349,653 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.86% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $68,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,478. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,376.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

