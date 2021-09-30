The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

