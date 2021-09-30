The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $60.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.