The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,823. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $66.09. 344,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $999.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

