The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

