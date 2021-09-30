The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $50,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

RSX opened at $30.05 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

