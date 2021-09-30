The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $51,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

