The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.84 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Eaton worth $56,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.47 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

