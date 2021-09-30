The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.80 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

