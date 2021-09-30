The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $48,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.