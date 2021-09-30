The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 161,209 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,209 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $54,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

