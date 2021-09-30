The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,151 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $55,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

