The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.12 billion or lower, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.31. 38,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,218. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

