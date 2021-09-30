The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.25.

Shares of SHW opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

