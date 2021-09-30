The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.54 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,823,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.20. 7,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $106.26 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

