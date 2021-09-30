Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

THR opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $588.63 million, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thermon Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

