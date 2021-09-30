TheStreet Downgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to C+

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 53.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

