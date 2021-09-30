ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Draganfly stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $16.70.
About Draganfly
