thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

