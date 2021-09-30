Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $463.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.