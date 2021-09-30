Timothy M. Shannon Sells 36,411 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

