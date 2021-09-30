Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 77,220 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
