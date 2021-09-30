Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 77,220 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

