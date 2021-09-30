TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $887.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.20 million. TopBuild reported sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.81. 213,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.22. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.