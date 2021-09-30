Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.38

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and traded as high as $21.68. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 6,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

