Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon Buys 1,484 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$42.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.23. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$46.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

