Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 492% compared to the average daily volume of 370 call options.

Shares of MIRM opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

