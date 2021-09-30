Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,053% compared to the average volume of 319 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

