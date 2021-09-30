TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.