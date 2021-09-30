Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Timothy Reed Purchases 15,000 Shares

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Timothy Reed bought 15,000 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$14.09 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,305.00 ($150,932.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

