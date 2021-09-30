Travel + Leisure Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

