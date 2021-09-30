Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

