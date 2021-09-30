TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 383,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

NYSE THS opened at $40.79 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

