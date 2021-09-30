Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $103.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.93. 455,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

