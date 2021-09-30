TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 252,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

