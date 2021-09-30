Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.01.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.