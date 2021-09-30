Trustmark Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

