Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 44.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $193.08. 89,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $140.51 and a one year high of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

